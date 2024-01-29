Imanol Pradales: PNV's New Hope for Lehendakari

Imanol Pradales, an eminent sociologist from Biscay, has been officially designated the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) candidate for Lehendakari in a public event that took place in Durango. Pradales, who carries a reputation for his work in economic promotion and infrastructure policies in Biscay, is now the primary candidate for the Basque nationalist formation. This announcement rings in a season of renewal for the party, as Pradales represents a fresh generation armed with youth, experience, and a Doctorate in Political Science and Sociology.

From Infrastructure Deputy to Lehendakari Hopeful

Pradales, previously the Deputy for Infrastructure of Bizkaia, has been a key figure in the region's economic development for the past 12 years. His unanimous selection as the PNV candidate for Lehendakari marks a significant transition in the party's leadership. This shift comes at a pivotal moment, with the party striving to recover from recent electoral setbacks and maintain its leadership in the Basque government.

The Basque Nationalist Party now finds itself in a contest of renewal against the EH Bildu party. After three consecutive terms with Iñigo Urkullu at the helm, the PNV faces the threat of losing its grip on the Basque government. In response to this challenge, PNV President Andoni Ortuzar has urged for greater mobilization from party members and supporters.

Addressing Basque Society's Concerns

In his acceptance speech, Pradales focused on his background, the current political climate, and his commitment to addressing the concerns of Basque society. He emphasized on key areas like health, education, and self-governance. The public event also saw the introduction of Oihane Agirregoitia as the lead candidate for the European elections and the revelation of list orders for the Basque elections. The exact date for the Basque Parliament elections remains a mystery but is predicted to be around April 21.