‘Imagining Imagining’: Gary Barwin’s Exploration of Identity, Language, and Migration

Canadian writer Gary Barwin, the acclaimed author of ‘Yiddish for Pirates,’ embarks on an introspective journey in his latest essay collection, ‘Imagining Imagining.’ The book is a tapestry of themes, interweaving identity, language, and migration in a narrative that is both personal and universally resonant. At the heart of these essays lies the exploration of home and belonging, a theme that takes on palpable urgency in the context of Barwin’s own family history.

From Lithuania to Canada: A Family’s Odyssey

Barwin’s family undertook a long and complex journey that began in Lithuania, continued to South Africa, then Northern Ireland, and finally found a conclusion in Canada. This journey is not merely geographical but deeply emotional, and it forms the backdrop against which Barwin examines the intricate relationship between place and identity. The family’s odyssey is, in many ways, a mirror reflecting the shared experiences of countless families who have sought and found new homes across the globe.

The Language of Belonging

Language, in all its richness and complexity, is another key theme of ‘Imagining Imagining.’ Barwin delves into the impact of the books and languages to which he didn’t have immediate access but still felt a profound connection. Hebrew and Yiddish, languages from his grandparents’ collection, form an emotional landscape that is both familiar and alien, offering a unique perspective on the aesthetics and feelings that different languages can evoke. This exploration widens the discussion on the influence of language on imagination and access to knowledge.

Silent Echoes of History

The collection also sheds light on the power of the unspoken, particularly in relation to the Holocaust and his grandparents’ silence about Lithuania during this dark period. Barwin examines the poignant reality that sometimes, the absence of language can convey profound, even distressing, messages. It’s a testament to the writer’s depth that he can skillfully navigate the delicate balance between the spoken and the unspoken, the said and the unsaid, to bring out these silent echoes of history.

Humor as a ‘Great Technology’

Amidst these heavy themes, Barwin also acknowledges the role of humor as a ‘great technology.’ Having won the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour for ‘Yiddish for Pirates,’ he understands humor’s power to impart agency, forge connections, and provide a means to cope with adversity and existential meaninglessness. In ‘Imagining Imagining,’ Barwin continues to wield this ‘technology’ with deftness and sensitivity, ensuring that the essays are not merely thought-provoking but also deeply human.

Through ‘Imagining Imagining,’ Barwin offers a compelling exploration of complex themes, inviting readers to share in his family’s journey, reflect on the power of language and silence, and appreciate the transformative power of humor. It’s a collection that is as profound as it is personal, as thought-provoking as it is deeply human.