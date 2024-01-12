Illegal Crossings Surge at Niagara River: A Closer Look

Amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Niagara Falls, an unnerving pattern has emerged. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) station in the area is grappling with an uptick in illegal crossings from Canada into the United States via the Niagara River. The tranquil facade of the river belies the illegal human smuggling activities that have been on the rise since November.

Numbers Signal the Surge

Patrol Agent in Charge, Brady Waikel, a seasoned professional with approximately 24 years of experience with the CBP, underscores the burgeoning issue. He admits that the volume of illegal crossings in the Niagara region may not match the intensity observed along the southern border. Yet, the sudden increase in incidents is alarming. The CBP has arrested nine individuals linked to three separate events of illicit crossings.

A Desperate Journey

The crossings typically involve human smuggling, a ghastly enterprise where facilitators coordinate the illegal transportation of individuals who are not local to the area. These facilitators operate with a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of the people they smuggle, treating them as mere commodities. They furnish the desperate individuals with rafts and instructions for crossing the treacherous Niagara River, turning a blind eye to the substantial risks involved, including the threat of hypothermia.

Response and Collaboration

Upon capture, these individuals receive immediate medical attention and are subjected to rigorous interviews to ascertain their identities and intentions. Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte, a veteran of nearly 30 years, has observed an unprecedented frequency of such activities along the border. To counteract these illicit crossings, the CBP has joined forces with the Lewiston Police Department through Operation Stonegarden. This federal grant initiative allows local officers to dedicate their resources towards enhancing border security.

Both authorities encourage the public to report any suspicious activities they witness in the area. They reassure the community that the situation, while serious, is under control and not overwhelming the local resources.