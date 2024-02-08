ILESONIQ 2024: A Symphony of Sound and Light with a Star-Studded Lineup

A Symphony of Sound and Light: ILESONIQ 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

As the sun sets on August 10, 2024, Montreal's Parc Jean Drapeau will transform into an electrifying symphony of sound and light. The ILESONIQ Music Festival, Canada's largest electronic music event, will commence its tenth edition with a lineup that promises to be its most spectacular yet. The two-day event will feature over 45 artists across diverse genres, including notable names like Tiesto, Ben Bohmer, Green Velvet, Hannah Wants, Wooli, Gims, and Idris Elba.

Harmonizing Talent: A Lineup to Remember

Tiësto, the legendary Dutch electronica DJ, will headline the festival. Known for his groundbreaking album "Elements of Life," which topped the Dutch album chart, Tiësto's performance is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Wooli, an influential artist in the riddim subgenre, and Gims, a Congolese rapper who gained fame with his album "Mon cœur avait raison," will also take the stage, showcasing their unique sounds and energies.

The festival will also feature a special performance by Idris Elba, the acclaimed actor and DJ. His inclusion in the lineup is a testament to the festival's commitment to diversity and innovation. With such a wide array of talent, ILESONIQ 2024 is set to redefine the boundaries of electronic music.

A Dance of Lights and Shadows: The Venue and Partners

Nestled among the oldest and third-largest parks in Montreal, Parc Jean Drapeau, established in 1874, will serve as the picturesque backdrop for the festival. This historic venue has previously played host to illustrious performers like The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, and DeadMau5.

ILESONIQ 2024 is presented by BELL Canada and is proudly partnered with major brands such as BUDLIGHT, Coca-Cola, RBCX Music, Birkenstock, Bacardi, American Express, and Flair Airlines. Public partners include Montreal Tourism, and the event is associated with Evenko, Live Nation, Ink Entertainment, Neon, Plank, and Green Copper.

The Rhythm of Anticipation: Ticket Sales and Presale

Ticket sales for the event began on February 7 for American Express cardholders, with general public sales starting February 8. Various ticket types are available, including General, Gold, Sky Lounge, and Diamond, with prices ranging from $142 to $377. With such an impressive lineup and limited availability, fans are urged to secure their tickets early.

A Dance of Sound and Light: ILESONIQ 2024 Concludes on a High Note

As the final notes of ILESONIQ 2024 echo through the night on August 11, 2024, the festival will have once again proven its status as a premier destination for electronic music lovers worldwide. With its star-studded lineup, historic venue, and commitment to innovation, ILESONIQ 2024 promises an unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the music has faded.