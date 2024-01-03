en English
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man’s Death after Hospital Discharge

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man’s Death after Hospital Discharge

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia has reignited an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who died shortly after being discharged from St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. The man had refused to leave the hospital after his dismissal on May 17, 2022, which led the hospital security to escort him off the premises. Post his eviction, the man suffered self-inflicted injuries and despite receiving immediate medical aid from police officers present at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries on May 28.

Initial Investigation Closure

The initial investigation conducted by the IIO concluded on June 3, 2022. The case was then closed without the release of a public report. The IIO, an independent civilian agency, is responsible for investigating officer-related incidents resulting in severe harm or death. In this instance, no connection was established between the actions of the police and the man’s death, leading to the case’s closure.

New Evidence Prompts Reopening

However, on October 31, 2023, new information received from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner led to the case’s reopening. The primary objective of the second investigation is to ascertain if there is a link between the actions or inactions of the police and the man’s death. This new probe aims to confirm any connection between the police’s intervention and the tragic end the man met.

Public Assistance Requested

The IIO has issued a public appeal, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. The independent body is dedicated to maintaining a transparent and accountable process, and any information provided by the public could be instrumental in shedding light on this complex case.

Canada Health Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

