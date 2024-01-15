Icy Encounter: Scam Attempt Foiled by Vancouver's Winter Weather

Frigid conditions in Vancouver played an unlikely hero in an attempted scam turned robbery incident that unfolded on January 13. A 24-year-old man, swindled through a Facebook Marketplace transaction, had his $1,200 scattered on an icy street when the scammer tried to make a hasty escape but slipped.

A Snowy Scam

In the heart of East Vancouver, an attempt to purchase an iPhone 15 through Facebook's popular online marketplace ended in a chilling confrontation. The buyer paid a hefty $1,200 for the highly sought-after smartphone, only to discover the device was non-functional. As he tried to reclaim his hard-earned money, the scene took an unexpected turn.

Ice Breaks the Escape

The seller, unwilling to return the cash, decided to bolt from the scene, but Mother Nature had other plans. The icy conditions on the sidewalk proved too treacherous, causing the fraudster to lose his footing and fall, resulting in the cash scattering across the slippery terrain. The victim seized this opportunity to recover his money, but the event was far from over.

Assault Amidst the Ice

As the buyer collected the strewn currency, he was assaulted by the alleged scammer, who managed to regain his composure after the fall. Despite the assault, the fraudster's escape was successful, leaving the victim to nurse his wounds and recount the shocking incident to the Vancouver Police Department.

The incident starkly highlights the risks associated with online marketplace transactions and the unforeseen consequences weather conditions can have on crime. As the police continue their hunt for the scammer, the story serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance when engaging in such transactions, regardless of the platform.