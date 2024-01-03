Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down

A chilling morning of icy weather triggered an unfortunate accident in Elmira on Wednesday, leading to a disruption of the daily commute for locals. The event unfolded around 5:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Floradale Road and Listowel Road, under a freezing drizzle advisory. The central figure was a pick-up truck, whose driver, grappling with the slippery conditions, lost control and engaged in a collision with a hydro pole.

Unscathed Driver, Fallen Hydro Pole

The driver, to the relief of many, emerged from the accident without injuries. However, the impact was not so forgiving for the hydro pole, which succumbed to the force and toppled onto the road. This unfortunate turn of events catalyzed the need for immediate repair work.

Hydro Crews to the Rescue

With the hydro pole lying across the street, the emergency response was swift. Hydro crews were mobilized to the scene, tasked with the crucial job of removing the fallen pole and restoring the infrastructure. Their work was paramount in ensuring the safety of other road users and preventing further accidents.

Temporary Road Closure

As the repairs were underway, the local authorities made the decision to temporarily close Floradale Road between Listowel Road and Church Street. The closure, while inconvenient, was a necessary measure to enable smooth and safe repair operations. Local commuters were asked to plan their routes accordingly, and patience was called for as the crews worked diligently to clear the debris and fix the damage.