Iconic HMV Brand Resurges within Toys "R" Us Stores: A Shift in Retail Strategy

In a striking retail maneuver, the iconic HMV music and entertainment brand is reborn within the confines of Toys "R" Us stores across Canada. The initiative is the brainchild of Doug Putman, CEO of Sunrise Records, and owner of both HMV and Toys "R" Us brands. This unconventional strategy of brand integration has already unfolded in five Ontario-based Toys "R" Us locations, including Pickering, Brantford, Mississauga, Burlington, and Argentia Road.

Resurgence of a Nostalgic Brand

HMV, once a beloved destination for music lovers, shut its doors in 2017. However, the brand's return to the retail scene has been noticed by customers who spotted newly stocked vinyl records, CDs, and merchandise filling previously vacant shelves, once marked with "under construction" signs.

Adapting to a New Retail Environment

The new HMV sections in these Toys "R" Us stores deviate from the original brand's distinctive ambiance. The layout is smaller, more commercialized, with vinyl shelves and CDs displayed alongside Funko Pop figures. Despite the drastic change in setting and atmosphere, the revival of the HMV brand within Toys "R" Us stores is a significant shift in retail dynamics, reflecting a collaboration between two nostalgic brands.

Strategic Move to Engage Younger Generations

Putman's innovative approach aims to draw younger generations towards CDs and other music merchandise, mirroring Hudson’s Bay's successful revival of Zellers within its stores. The revitalization of HMV, particularly the flagship Yonge St. location, once a popular haunt, is a testament to the potential of brand collaboration in the ever-evolving retail landscape.