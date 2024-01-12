ICICI Bank Canada Launches ‘Money2India (Canada)’ Mobile App: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Transactions

ICICI Bank Canada, a subsidiary of India’s premier private sector bank ICICI Bank Limited, has introduced a revolutionary mobile banking application named ‘Money2India (Canada)’. The app is designed to offer customers from all banks in Canada the convenience to transfer money to any bank in India instantly and at any time, thereby eliminating the requirement of having an ICICI Bank Canada account.

Transcending Traditional Boundaries

The application allows users to remit up to CAD 30,000 in a single transaction at a guaranteed exchange rate using their Visa or Mastercard debit cards. This is not just an initiative to ease cross-border transactions but also a strategic move to tap into the vast remittance market of Canada. Furthermore, for ICICI Bank customers, the application has added features which allow them to schedule future dated and recurring transfers, ensuring they have control over their financial transactions.

Emphasizing Security and Convenience

Safety is a top priority with the new ‘Money2India (Canada)’ app. It incorporates cutting-edge security measures, including two-factor authentication with a dynamic One-Time-Password (OTP), adhering to the highest standards prescribed for digital channels. The app ensures a seamless onboarding process with digital identity verification, reassuring customers of its commitment to secure banking.

Enhanced Features for Customer Satisfaction

Apart from facilitating instant money transfer, the application also allows customers to add beneficiaries promptly, keep track of transactions, and receive regular updates via text or email. The ‘Money2India (Canada)’ app is now available for download on the Play Store and App Store. For more detailed information and terms and conditions, customers are encouraged to visit the bank’s website or reach out to their 24×7 toll-free customer service centers in Canada and India.