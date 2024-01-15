ICBC Survey Reveals Vancouver Island Drivers' Preparedness Amid Record Cold Snap

A recent survey conducted by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) has indicated that the majority, or 71%, of drivers on Vancouver Island have prepared their vehicles for winter driving conditions by installing winter tires. The data, derived from over 1,400 survey responses, further reveals that across the entire province, the figure rises slightly to an impressive 80%.

Emerging Concerns Amidst Record-Breaking Cold Snap

The importance of such preparations cannot be overstated as British Columbia experiences a record-breaking cold snap. Authorities from ICBC in conjunction with local police forces are urgently reminding drivers to exercise caution and adapt their driving techniques to navigate the increasingly hazardous road conditions. According to police data spanning the last five years, January has witnessed a 31% surge in crashes that can be directly attributed to drivers going too fast for the prevailing conditions, compared to the figures for October.

Drivers' Attitude Towards Icy Road Conditions

Aside from the apparent readiness of most drivers, the survey also shed light on some emerging concerns. These include apprehensions about icy roads, the dangers posed by freezing rain, and the challenge of decreased visibility. Moreover, worries were voiced about the behavior of some drivers who either fail to adjust their style to account for the conditions, lack the necessary skills to navigate safely on snow or ice, or demonstrate aggressive driving.

Extreme Weather and Accident Increase

In the wake of the extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for multiple areas including Fraser Valley, Kootenay, North (East & West), and Thompson-Okanagan, ICBC reported a 160% increase in claims during the arctic outflow weather experienced last week. The corporation received a staggering 3,500 claims on Thursday, January 11 alone. This surge is largely due to drivers who were ill-equipped to drive in the snow, leading to dangerous conditions and numerous accidents. With another blast of arctic weather and snow forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution, ensure their vehicles are prepared, and carry an emergency kit. For those whose journeys are not essential, taking transit is recommended as a safer alternative.