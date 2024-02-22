Iaan McAullay Takes the Helm: A New Era for Slalom's Calgary Office

Imagine stepping into a role where your decisions not only shape the future of a leading global consulting firm but also leave an indelible mark on the economic landscape of an entire city. For Iaan McAullay, this is not a hypothetical scenario but his new reality as the newly appointed Managing Director of Slalom's Calgary office. Since joining the company in 2021, McAullay's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have propelled the Calgary office to unprecedented heights, setting a new benchmark for excellence in business and technology consulting.

A Leader Emerges

McAullay's journey with Slalom began in 2021 when he came on board as a Senior Director. His knack for fostering strong partnerships in key sectors such as energy, aviation, and transportation quickly made him a central figure in the company's success story in Western Canada. Under his guidance, the Calgary office has not only grown in terms of team size, welcoming over 50 new members, but has also seen remarkable revenue growth. This trajectory of success paved the way for his recent promotion, a testament to his exceptional ability to lead and inspire.

Strategic Vision for Calgary

With McAullay at the helm, Slalom's Calgary office is embarking on a new chapter, focusing on strategic objectives that promise to further elevate its standing in the global consulting arena. His role will encompass setting these objectives, deepening client relationships, and steering the office towards even greater financial performance. Moreover, McAullay's leadership comes at a time when Slalom's commitment to innovation and technology in Calgary is more pronounced than ever, with significant investments in partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, and Salesforce. These collaborations are not just about adopting new technologies but are aimed at fostering digital transformation that resonates with the core values of business, technology, and humanity.

A Culture of Excellence

Slalom's recognition as a great place to work, having made Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list eight consecutive years, speaks volumes about the culture McAullay is set to cultivate further in the Calgary office. This accolade reflects the company's dedication to not just professional excellence but also to creating an environment where innovation thrives, and employees feel valued and empowered. McAullay's leadership style, characterized by inclusivity and forward-thinking, is expected to reinforce these values, ensuring Slalom Calgary not only achieves new heights in business success but also continues to be a beacon of workplace excellence.

As McAullay takes on his new role, the expectations are high, but so is the confidence in his abilities to meet them. His journey from Senior Director to Managing Director is a narrative of leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to excellence. It's a story that not only Slalom but also the city of Calgary will watch with keen interest as they move forward into a future brimming with promise and potential.