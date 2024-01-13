Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain

In a groundbreaking study led by Université de Montréal’s associate medical professor, David Ogez, it has been demonstrated that hypnosis can significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals grappling with chronic pain. With roughly 7.63 million Canadians above 15 years of age enduring chronic pain—pain persisting for over six months—this discovery may offer newfound hope and a therapeutic avenue to explore.

Unveiling the Healing Power of Hypnosis

The research, centered around a group of 20 chronic pain sufferers, sought to evaluate the efficacy of an established hypnosis program. Conducted in two phases, the initial phase collected participants’ feedback to fine-tune the program’s design. The second phase gauged its subjective effectiveness, as informed by participants’ experiences following hypnosis sessions.

Despite the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the study persevered, transitioning to a virtual format through Zoom. The findings were encouraging, with the majority of participants reporting diminished pain, anxiety, and stress levels. They also noted an increase in calmness and physical capabilities, further bolstering the case for the therapeutic potential of hypnosis.

Self-Hypnosis: A Beacon of Hope

Particularly noteworthy was the significant impact of self-hypnosis. Participants who practiced this technique reported enduring benefits, even months after the cessation of the treatment. One of the participants and co-authors of the project, Maryse Aubin, shared her personal journey, revealing how this technique empowered her to regain control over her pain and mobility—without the need for a cane.

The Socioeconomic Impacts of Chronic Pain

The wider societal and economic implications of chronic pain cannot be ignored. The Canadian Pain Task Force reports that chronic pain incurred direct and indirect costs ranging between $38.3 billion and $40.4 billion in 2019 alone. This study, backed by funding from Fonds de recherche du Québec’s Engagement program, underscores the need for innovative, effective treatments to alleviate this substantial burden.

A third phase of the research is currently in progress, aiming to corroborate these promising results with objective data. As the world waits with bated breath, it is clear that hypnosis, and more specifically self-hypnosis, may hold the key to managing chronic pain and enhancing the quality of life for millions of sufferers.