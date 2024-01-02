en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hydro One Executive Chris Lopez to Step Down, Successor Search Underway

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Hydro One Executive Chris Lopez to Step Down, Successor Search Underway

Hydro One Limited, Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, announced the forthcoming departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, Chris Lopez. Scheduled to step down from his role on June 30, 2024, Lopez’s decision to pursue other opportunities marks the end of a successful tenure that began in 2016.

Impacting Investor Confidence and Share Price Performance

During his time with Hydro One, Lopez has been instrumental in enhancing equity and bond investor confidence, and significantly improving share price performance. Under his stewardship, the company has also realized significant productivity savings. His leadership has been pivotal in building a strong team and positioning Hydro One as a leader in sustainable financing in Canada. His influence extends beyond the company’s financial performance, playing a key role in its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and community investment.

The Search for Successor Begins

With Lopez’s impending departure, Hydro One has initiated a search for his successor. The process will consider both internal and external candidates, ensuring continuity in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Lopez will continue to serve in his current position until a replacement is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition during this pivotal period.

Hydro One’s Commitment to Community Growth

Hydro One’s determination to build a reliable electricity system and support community growth is reflected in its sizeable investments. In 2022, the company invested approximately $2.1 billion in transmission and distribution networks and expended $1.9 billion on goods and services. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader by Electricity Canada, Hydro One’s commitment to sustainability, diversity, and community investment is integral to its corporate ethos. The company’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and its medium-term notes on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

As the company moves forward, it does so with a word of caution regarding forward-looking statements. Hydro One emphasizes that actual results may differ from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Regardless, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering reliable electricity, investing in community growth, and leading the way in sustainable financing.

0
Business Canada Sustainability
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMD Stands a Chance to Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2028

By Rafia Tasleem

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Announces Board Changes, Welcoming New Member Patrick Treanor

By Justice Nwafor

5E Advanced Materials Initiates Mining Operations at Boron Americas Complex

By Mazhar Abbas

5E Advanced Materials Begins Mining Operations: Aims to Produce Boric Acid and Lithium Carbonate

By Saboor Bayat

Fortrea Executives to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe ...
@Business · 43 seconds
Fortrea Executives to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe ...
heart comment 0
Labcorp to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Justice Nwafor

Labcorp to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kymera Therapeutics to Illuminate Progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kymera Therapeutics to Illuminate Progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA’s University Outreach Program

By BNN Correspondents

University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA's University Outreach Program
Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size
Latest Headlines
World News
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
14 seconds
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
17 seconds
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
24 seconds
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
42 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
43 seconds
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
45 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
56 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app