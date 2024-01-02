Hydro One Executive Chris Lopez to Step Down, Successor Search Underway

Hydro One Limited, Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, announced the forthcoming departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, Chris Lopez. Scheduled to step down from his role on June 30, 2024, Lopez’s decision to pursue other opportunities marks the end of a successful tenure that began in 2016.

Impacting Investor Confidence and Share Price Performance

During his time with Hydro One, Lopez has been instrumental in enhancing equity and bond investor confidence, and significantly improving share price performance. Under his stewardship, the company has also realized significant productivity savings. His leadership has been pivotal in building a strong team and positioning Hydro One as a leader in sustainable financing in Canada. His influence extends beyond the company’s financial performance, playing a key role in its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and community investment.

The Search for Successor Begins

With Lopez’s impending departure, Hydro One has initiated a search for his successor. The process will consider both internal and external candidates, ensuring continuity in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Lopez will continue to serve in his current position until a replacement is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition during this pivotal period.

Hydro One’s Commitment to Community Growth

Hydro One’s determination to build a reliable electricity system and support community growth is reflected in its sizeable investments. In 2022, the company invested approximately $2.1 billion in transmission and distribution networks and expended $1.9 billion on goods and services. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader by Electricity Canada, Hydro One’s commitment to sustainability, diversity, and community investment is integral to its corporate ethos. The company’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and its medium-term notes on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

As the company moves forward, it does so with a word of caution regarding forward-looking statements. Hydro One emphasizes that actual results may differ from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Regardless, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering reliable electricity, investing in community growth, and leading the way in sustainable financing.