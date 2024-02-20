Hyatt Hotels Corporation Revamps Leadership in the Americas for Strategic Growth

In an ambitious move to streamline operations and bolster growth, Hyatt Hotels Corporation has unfolded a significant restructuring within its Americas region. This strategic overhaul has led to the division of the region into two distinct subregions: U.S. & Canada, and Latin America & the Caribbean (LAC). At the helm of these newly minted subregions are Susan Santiago and Gabriel Felip, appointed as the subregional presidents, tasked with driving growth and optimizing performance across Hyatt's diverse portfolio.

Advertisment

Strategic Appointments for a Dynamic Future

With this reorganization, Hyatt aims to carve a path towards more intentional and sustainable growth. Santiago, a seasoned Hyatt veteran with over three decades of service, will spearhead efforts in the U.S. & Canada. Her extensive experience, particularly in leading Hyatt's Lifestyle Division and Miraval brand, positions her as a pivotal figure in enhancing the operational performance of Hyatt's portfolio in these areas. On the other side, Felip, with his rich background spanning 30 years in hospitality and tourism, will focus on elevating Hyatt's brand presence and operational efficiency across the LAC region, including the Inclusive Collection.

Driving Operational Excellence with New Roles

Advertisment

Complementing these presidential appointments, Hyatt has also introduced three new roles aimed at fortifying its operations, commercial services, and finance functions. Yvette Martinez-Edwards, Shyla Gardner, and Juan Pablo Puerta have been entrusted with these roles, respectively. Their collective expertise is expected to usher in a new era of operational excellence within Hyatt's luxury and Miraval hotel portfolio. Martinez-Edwards will oversee luxury operations, Gardner will tailor commercial strategies to the LAC market, and Puerta will enhance property performance throughout the region.

Setting the Stage for Growth and Innovation

Pete Sears, group president of the Americas at Hyatt, emphasized that the restructuring is a strategic move designed to solidify Hyatt's preferred status among hospitality brands by delivering unparalleled guest experiences and driving robust results for owners. This reorganization is not just about leadership changes; it's a deliberate step towards providing more customized and regionalized support to hotel teams and owners, ensuring that Hyatt remains at the forefront of hospitality innovation and guest satisfaction.

As Hyatt Hotels Corporation embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains clear: to drive sustainable growth, enhance operational performance, and deliver meaningful experiences that resonate with guests across the Americas. With these strategic leadership appointments and organizational changes, Hyatt is poised to navigate the complexities of the hospitality industry while setting new benchmarks for excellence.