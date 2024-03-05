Hunting Daze Premieres at SXSW 2024: Annick Blanc's Debut Feature Explores Dark Realities

Hunting Daze, the first full-length film by director Annick Blanc, known for her Oscar-nominated short films, is set to premiere at the South By Southwest (SXSW) 2024 festival. The movie, debuting in the Midnighters section, boasts a blend of comedy, terror, and the supernatural, featuring a cast led by Nahéma Ricci, Bruno Marcil, and Noubi Ndiaye. The story revolves around Nina, who finds herself in a remote cabin with a group of hunters, only for the dynamics to shift dramatically with the arrival of a mysterious stranger.

Who Is Annick Blanc, the Director of 'Hunting Daze'?

Annick Blanc, stepping into feature-length directing with Hunting Daze, has previously garnered attention for her short films, including the award-winning The Colour of Your Lips. Her work is characterized by a blend of genres, merging dreams with psychological horror and dark humor. Blanc's direction in Hunting Daze aims to confront themes of individual responsibility, toxic masculinity, and altruism within a society driven by comfort. The director's unique approach to storytelling promises an unsettling yet captivating cinematic experience.

The film's narrative focuses on Nina's integration into a male-dominated group during a hunting trip, exploring themes of belonging and identity amidst a backdrop of existential threats. As a mysterious stranger enters their midst, the storyline delves into the psychological unraveling of the group, confronting the audience with a raw examination of human nature. Blanc's ability to weave together contrasting elements of light and dark, humor and horror, positions Hunting Daze as a standout entry at SXSW 2024.

Screening at SXSW 2024

For those interested in catching Hunting Daze at its premiere, the film is scheduled for multiple screenings at SXSW, with the world premiere on March 9 at Alamo Lamar 4. Additional screenings will follow, offering festival-goers multiple opportunities to experience Blanc's feature debut. Viewers can anticipate a film that not only entertains but also challenges preconceptions, inviting a deeper reflection on societal norms and individual choices.

With its intriguing premise and Blanc's visionary direction, Hunting Daze is poised to be a significant conversation starter at SXSW 2024. The film's exploration of complex themes through the lens of a genre-blending narrative underscores the evolving landscape of contemporary cinema. As audiences prepare to embark on this cinematic journey, Hunting Daze stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in navigating the complexities of the human condition.