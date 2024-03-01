Humber College's AI Initiative: Pioneering Emotion Detection Technology for Enhancing Customer Service and Supporting Autistic Children

At the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) research, Humber College's Parisa Pouladzadeh is pioneering projects that not only promise to revolutionize customer service through real-time emotion detection but also aim to create assistive technologies for children with autism. This dual-focus initiative underscores the potential of AI to address complex societal and industry challenges, benefiting both business operations and vulnerable community groups.

Real-time Emotion Detection: Bridging Communication Gaps in Customer Service

Parisa Pouladzadeh, leading the AI with Machine Learning program at Humber College, recently concluded a project focusing on the development of a system capable of processing and classifying speech signals to detect emotions in real-time during phone calls. The research, initiated by an industry partner, aims to equip customer service employees with the ability to understand and respond to customer emotions more effectively, a challenge compounded in environments where facial expressions are not visible. By filtering out call center noise, the system ensures accurate emotion detection, thereby facilitating more empathetic and tailored customer interactions. Multi-scale Aggregation Network for Speech Emotion Recognition offers insights into the technological advancements facilitating this project.

Empowering Autistic Children Through AI

Building on her success with emotion detection technology, Pouladzadeh has embarked on another ambitious project aimed at supporting children with autism. With the assistance of four student researchers, this new initiative seeks to develop an application that leverages AI to help autistic children communicate more effectively. Pouladzadeh's passion for making a tangible difference in the lives of these children is evident, as she views this opportunity as a realization of a long-held dream. This project not only highlights the transformative potential of AI in enhancing communication for autistic individuals but also exemplifies the meaningful impact of applied research.

Applied Research: A Pathway to Real-world Solutions

At Humber College, the focus on applied research signifies a commitment to developing pragmatic solutions that address real-world problems. Pouladzadeh's journey from embracing AI research to leading projects with profound societal impacts illustrates the value of this approach. By collaborating with industry partners and providing students with hands-on experience, Humber College fosters an environment where innovative solutions emerge. This not only prepares students for future success in a rapidly evolving field but also contributes to the broader application of AI across various sectors. Cross-subject EEG-based emotion recognition further demonstrates the scientific basis underpinning Pouladzadeh's work.

As Humber College continues to push the boundaries of AI research, the projects led by Parisa Pouladzadeh serve as a beacon of the transformative power of technology. From enhancing customer service through emotion detection to supporting children with autism, these initiatives not only underscore the versatility of AI but also its capacity to drive positive change in society and industry alike. As these projects progress, they promise to offer new insights and solutions that could shape the future of AI application, benefiting both the community and the global market.