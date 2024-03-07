Humber College Enactus Team Aims for Victory with Innovative Social Projects at Regional Competition

Humber College's Enactus team is gearing up for a significant showcase at the Enactus Canada Regional Exposition - Central Canada, happening on March 7 and March 8. This team of ambitious students is set to present their groundbreaking social and environmental projects in two competitive categories, with hopes of advancing to the national finals. Enactus, a global platform, encourages the use of business strategies for social good, offering students an opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world challenges.

Innovation and Impact Challenge: SquareMeal Initiative

The first category, the Innovation and Impact Challenge, will feature the SquareMeal project, a mobile application designed to tackle restaurant food waste while addressing food insecurity. Spearheaded by Bharatie Malik, alongside team members Imann Abella, Jervis Wilson, and Shrishty Babel, this initiative seeks to partner with non-profit organizations for the distribution of perfectly edible food that would otherwise be discarded. It's a vibrant example of how technology can be harnessed for social good, demonstrating the team's dedication to solving complex problems through innovative thinking.

Youth Empowerment Challenge: Fostering Sustainability Awareness

In the Youth Empowerment Challenge, Pooja Mathur's team is presenting the Sustainability Project Collective, an ambitious project aimed at bridging the gap in awareness among youth regarding the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This pitch, involving team members Srishti Ratnu and Sarthak Arora, introduces a comprehensive knowledge platform that blends masterclasses, workshops, and multimedia content from industry leaders to foster a culture of learning and sustainability. By making this platform accessible through both open-source and subscription-based models, the team is dedicated to empowering young individuals to become proactive agents of change in their communities and beyond.

Enactus: A Platform for Growth and Community Engagement

Participation in Enactus offers students unparalleled opportunities to develop essential employability skills, engage with their communities, and foster an entrepreneurial mindset. Susan Kates, a coordinator and professor with the Business Management - Entrepreneurial Enterprise program, highlights the multifaceted benefits of Enactus involvement, from soft skill enhancement to real-world business experience. Bharatie Malik, president of Humber Enactus, shares her transformational journey with the team, emphasizing the profound impact of applying academic learning to address societal challenges head-on.

As the Humber College Enactus team prepares to showcase their innovative solutions at the regional competition, they stand as a testament to the power of entrepreneurial action in driving social change. These projects not only represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication but also reflect the team's commitment to leveraging business principles for the greater good. The outcomes of the competition may determine their path forward, but the impact of their efforts on the community and their personal growth is undeniable. With a blend of innovation, passion, and a desire to make a difference, the Humber team is paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.