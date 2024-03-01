Human-Caused Blaze Destroys Port Coquitlam School, Community Reels from Loss

In a devastating turn of events, Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C., was engulfed in flames in October 2023, with the Coquitlam RCMP confirming the fire was human-caused. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of October 14th, led to a significant loss, affecting students, families, and the broader community alike. With the investigation ongoing, authorities urge individuals with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Investigation Underway

The fire, which started shortly after 3 a.m., quickly consumed the building. Fast action by emergency services prevented any injuries, but the school was beyond saving. Inspector Darren Carr highlighted the investigation's complexity and the profound impact the loss of the school has had on the community. In response to the tragedy, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West has called for those responsible or those with information to provide closure to the affected families by coming forward.

Community Impact

The blaze has displaced around 500 students, who have since been relocated to an alternate educational facility. The school district's efforts to clear and demolish the remains of Hazel Trembath Elementary are underway, with plans to rebuild. This event has not only interrupted the education of hundreds of children but has also left a scar on the community, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to the investigation.

Call to Action

In light of this tragedy, the community's resilience is being tested. The call for information by the authorities is a crucial step towards healing and rebuilding. As the investigation continues, the collective hope remains for justice and the rebuilding of Hazel Trembath Elementary School, ensuring the future generations of Port Coquitlam have a place to learn and grow.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless actions, urging communities everywhere to come together in support of one another, particularly in times of loss and rebuilding.