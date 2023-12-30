en English
Business

HP Laptop Deal, Rescue Truck Acquisition, New Year Fireworks & More: Today’s Highlights

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:22 am EST
In a striking deal that’s caught the attention of digital enthusiasts, the HP 17z cp200 laptop is now available for a discounted price of $290, down from its original price of $500. This 17-inch laptop, complete with Windows 11 preinstalled, is heralded as an excellent choice for basic tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and web browsing. With a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, it’s a bargain not to be missed.

Emergency Animal Rescue Team Acquires Rescue Truck

Meanwhile, on Prince Edward Island, the Emergency Animal Rescue Team has finally found a fitting 40-year-old rescue truck from a Dartmouth fire station after months of search, extending as far as Texas. This hard-earned acquisition will undoubtedly bolster their rescue capabilities.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Greater Toronto Area

As the year draws to a close, the Greater Toronto Area is gearing up for its New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. Toronto, playing host to Canada’s largest fireworks show, promises a spectacle of light and sound with music synchronization, ensuring a memorable ushering in of the New Year.

Rideau River Tragedy

In a harrowing incident at the Rideau River, a teen displayed remarkable bravery by saving his sister from drowning after four teenagers fell through the ice while skating. This tragic event underscores the dire consequences of venturing onto unsafe ice.

Electric Vehicles and Northern Power Grids

As Canada plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles, a study by Yukon University is exploring the challenges that electric vehicles may pose to northern power grids. This study underscores the critical need for sustainable and reliable energy solutions in our evolving world.

Toronto Zoo Welcomes White Rhino Calf

In a jubilant piece of news, the Toronto Zoo is celebrating the birth of a white rhino calf to a 14-year-old rhino named Sabi. This event marks the end of Sabi’s long-standing battle with infertility and offers hope for the species’ conservation.

Rent Increases on Prince Edward Island

On the housing front, tenants on Prince Edward Island are bracing for a three percent rent hike. This increase has sparked discontent among both tenants and landlords, highlighting the ongoing struggles in the housing market.

Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

