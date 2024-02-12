Howick Mutual Insurance Company Donates $100,000 to Wingham District Hospital Foundation

Howick Mutual Insurance Company, a mainstay in the business community for 150 years, has pledged a significant donation to the Wingham District Hospital Foundation's Caring Together campaign. The company's generous contribution of $100,000 will go towards bringing a new CT Scanner service to the hospital, a much-needed upgrade in the digital imaging department.

Advertisment

A Century and a Half of Service

Founded in 1874, Howick Mutual Insurance Company has built its reputation on providing reliable insurance services to the local community. As the company celebrates its 150th anniversary, it has chosen to give back in a meaningful way. The donation to the Wingham District Hospital Foundation is a testament to the company's commitment to the well-being of the community it has served for so long.

A Community Comes Together for Healthcare

Advertisment

The Caring Together campaign, launched by the Wingham District Hospital Foundation, aims to raise $2.5 million for the new CT Scanner. The current total stands at over 50% of the goal, thanks in large part to the generosity of local businesses and individuals. Howick Mutual Insurance Company's donation brings the campaign one step closer to securing the future of local healthcare.

Mark Foxton, Chair of the Caring Together campaign, expressed his gratitude for the donation. "Howick Mutual Insurance Company has been a cornerstone of our community for 150 years. Their generosity is a testament to their commitment to the well-being of our community. We are so grateful for their support."

The Importance of Local Businesses and Individuals

Advertisment

The owners of Howick Mutual Insurance Company emphasized the importance of local businesses and individuals in supporting the campaign. "We are proud to be part of this community, and we believe in giving back," they said. "The new CT Scanner will make a real difference in the lives of our friends, neighbors, and families. We encourage other local businesses and individuals to join us in supporting this vital campaign."

As the Caring Together campaign continues to gather momentum, the donation from Howick Mutual Insurance Company serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community support in securing the future of local healthcare. With the help of generous donors like Howick Mutual, the Wingham District Hospital Foundation is well on its way to reaching its goal and providing the best possible care for the community.

Note: This article was written on February 12, 2024.