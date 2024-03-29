House Republicans Demand Mayorkas Address Surge in U.S.-Canada Border Crossings

Amid growing concerns over national security and public safety, a group of 22 House Republicans has taken a firm stance against what they describe as an 'unprecedented surge' in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Canada border. This development, highlighted by a significant increase in apprehensions and the detection of individuals on the terrorist watch list, has prompted urgent calls for action from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Urgent Plea for Intervention

In a decisive move, Representatives Mike Kelly (R-Pa) and Ryan Zinke (R-Mont), alongside other members of the Northern Border Security Caucus, have authored a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, expressing their grave concerns over the 114% spike in apprehensions along the northern border. This surge, they argue, poses a direct challenge to the security and well-being of American communities, particularly with the increased presence of individuals on the terrorist watch list and the rise in drug smuggling activities. The letter not only seeks to highlight the severity of the situation but also demands a detailed account of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) strategy to mitigate these risks.

Statistics That Raise Alarms

The figures presented by the lawmakers paint a troubling picture. In the first four months of the 2024 fiscal year alone, Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,772 individuals illegally crossing from Canada into the United States—a stark contrast to the 2,229 apprehensions recorded in the same period the previous year. More concerning is the surge in encounters with individuals listed on the Terrorist Screening Data Set (TSDS) at northern border ports of entry. The lawmakers' letter underscores the critical nature of these developments, emphasizing the potential threats to national security and public safety posed by unchecked border crossings and the smuggling of dangerous substances like fentanyl.

Looking for Answers and Action

The House Republicans' plea to Secretary Mayorkas is a call to action, urging the DHS to take immediate and effective measures to secure the northern border. With local communities and Border Patrol agents feeling the strain of the surge in illegal crossings and drug smuggling, the letter poses critical questions about the department's current policies and strategies. The lawmakers demand clarity on how DHS intends to address these challenges and protect American citizens from the repercussions of what they describe as an 'orchestrated border crisis.'

As this situation unfolds, the actions taken by the DHS in response to the concerns raised will be closely watched. The security of the U.S.-Canada border is not just a matter of national security but also of public trust in the government's ability to protect its citizens. The dialogue initiated by these House Republicans with Secretary Mayorkas may well be a pivotal moment in shaping the future of America's border security policies.