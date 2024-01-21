Honoring Lincoln Alexander: A Trailblazer in Canadian History and Advancing Diversity in Sports

Today, we honor an extraordinary figure in Canadian history, The Honorable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander, on Lincoln Alexander Day. Alexander was not just the first Black Member of Parliament but also the first to hold a Cabinet Minister position. A staunch advocate for the rights of Black Canadians, he used his influence and authority to promote social justice, education, race relations, and youth issues. His commitment and tireless efforts have made him an enduring role model for both the present and future generations.

Preserving Alexander's Legacy

On this day, we are reminded of Alexander's relentless fight against racism and discrimination. The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities encourages all Canadians to draw inspiration from Alexander's achievements. The government urges its citizens to continue his fight, to combat racism and discrimination in all its forms, thereby reinforcing its commitment to foster a more inclusive society.

Enhancing Diversity in Sports

As part of a broader initiative to promote diversity in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays and Jays Care Foundation have launched 'Top of the First' - a free workshop series for coaches, officials, and league administrators. This initiative is aimed at making baseball and softball more accessible and inclusive to historically underrepresented communities.

Creating Equitable Environments

The program offers training, tools, and professional development credits to create more equitable and inclusive programming. The workshops are designed to address the lack of diversity in baseball and softball leagues and associations in Canada. They provide specific statistics on the representation of girls, racial minorities, children with disabilities, and those receiving financial assistance. This joint project by the Toronto Blue Jays, Jays Care Foundation, Anima Leadership, and Dr. Janelle Joseph aims to create a more equitable and inclusive environment. Testimonials from participants highlight the impact of the course in helping them identify bias and work towards true inclusion.