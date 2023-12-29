en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Homicide Investigation Underway in Chilliwack: Victim Identified as Corey Douglas Farmer

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:51 pm EST
Homicide Investigation Underway in Chilliwack: Victim Identified as Corey Douglas Farmer

A homicide investigation has been launched in Chilliwack, British Columbia, after a 35-year-old individual, identified as Corey Douglas Farmer, was found dead. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), along with Chilliwack’s Mounties and the BC Coroners Service, are at the helm of the investigation.

Unraveling the Crime Scene

The remains of Farmer were discovered on Christmas Eve in an alleyway near Ruth & Naomi’s Mission homeless shelter, an area now swarming with investigators and forensics personnel. Witnesses describe the scene as troubling, with investigators spotted inside a house adjacent to the alleyway. The house, located on the 46100-block of Princess Avenue, has been under police guard for three consecutive days following the discovery of the remains. Residents in the area suggest the police activity stems from a body part allegedly found near Ruth and Naomi’s shelter. A vehicle was reportedly towed from the same house within the past 48 hours, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding investigation.

Call to Public for Assistance

With Farmer’s criminal history in Chilliwack, the police are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage from the area to help piece together the circumstances surrounding his death. IHIT is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Bigger Picture: Public Safety and Crime Rates

While the investigation continues, this incident shines a light on broader issues of public safety and crime within Chilliwack and the wider region. As homicide rates and law enforcement challenges capture national attention, the unfolding case of Corey Douglas Farmer could potentially become a pivotal narrative in the ongoing discourse on these pressing concerns.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Provincial Government Moves to Enhance Cell Phone Coverage on Highways

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis

By Salman Khan

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hur ...
@Canada · 2 hours
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hur ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Driving

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Driving
Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada
Toronto to Join Ontario’s One-Fare Transit Program in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
Montreal’s Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies
Latest Headlines
World News
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
9 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
26 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
26 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
40 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
43 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
50 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
50 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
57 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
58 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
3 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app