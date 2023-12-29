Homicide Investigation Underway in Chilliwack: Victim Identified as Corey Douglas Farmer

A homicide investigation has been launched in Chilliwack, British Columbia, after a 35-year-old individual, identified as Corey Douglas Farmer, was found dead. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), along with Chilliwack’s Mounties and the BC Coroners Service, are at the helm of the investigation.

Unraveling the Crime Scene

The remains of Farmer were discovered on Christmas Eve in an alleyway near Ruth & Naomi’s Mission homeless shelter, an area now swarming with investigators and forensics personnel. Witnesses describe the scene as troubling, with investigators spotted inside a house adjacent to the alleyway. The house, located on the 46100-block of Princess Avenue, has been under police guard for three consecutive days following the discovery of the remains. Residents in the area suggest the police activity stems from a body part allegedly found near Ruth and Naomi’s shelter. A vehicle was reportedly towed from the same house within the past 48 hours, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding investigation.

Call to Public for Assistance

With Farmer’s criminal history in Chilliwack, the police are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage from the area to help piece together the circumstances surrounding his death. IHIT is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Bigger Picture: Public Safety and Crime Rates

While the investigation continues, this incident shines a light on broader issues of public safety and crime within Chilliwack and the wider region. As homicide rates and law enforcement challenges capture national attention, the unfolding case of Corey Douglas Farmer could potentially become a pivotal narrative in the ongoing discourse on these pressing concerns.