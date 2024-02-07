HOMESHAKE's Peter Sagar Announces New Album 'CD Wallet': A Nostalgic Tribute

Toronto-based musician Peter Sagar, known in music circles as HOMESHAKE, has revealed plans to release his sixth studio album, 'CD Wallet.' The album, a homage to Sagar's formative years in his native Edmonton, is scheduled for release on March 8th via SHHOAMKEE. It's a journey into the past, exploring a nostalgic era of Sagar's life through the lens of his early love for guitar music, underscored by the title track's cascading distortion.

Advertisment

'CD Wallet': An Ode to Childhood and Guitar Music

'CD Wallet' was written and recorded in Sagar's home studio in Toronto over the past year. It isn't just a record of songs but a tribute to Sagar's early fascination with guitar music. Sagar describes the album as a nod to the 'heavy, straightforward indie rock style' that resonated with his younger self. It's a deep dive into his past emotions, childhood, and adolescence, all crafted into a sound that resonates with his musical aesthetic.

Visuals Accompanying the Album

Advertisment

Adding a personal touch to the album's release, a visual for the title track 'CD Wallet,' directed by Jim Larson, was released alongside the album announcement. The video includes footage of Sagar revisiting his childhood haunts in Edmonton, places he has not seen since he moved away more than a decade ago. The visuals serve as a poignant reminder of the roots that shaped his musical journey and provide a reflective dimension to the album's narrative.

A Tribute to Edmonton and Guitar Influences

'CD Wallet' is not just an album; it's an exploration of Sagar's musical evolution. It's his tribute to Edmonton, his hometown, and the guitar influences that shaped his sound. The album serves as a bridge between his past and present, a quieted bedroom performance transformed into a big distorted gut punch, as Sagar himself describes it. It's a journey that takes listeners back to the roots of Sagar's music, offering a glimpse into the raw, unfiltered emotions and experiences that have shaped his sound.