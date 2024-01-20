Homeowner in Charlottetown Billed $800 for Hour-long Yardwork

Charlottetown homeowner, Michael Ross, was left dumbfounded after receiving a hefty bill of $789.42 from the City of Charlottetown for yard maintenance work performed on his less than one-tenth of an acre property. The bill, which covered grass mowing and cleanup that took less than an hour, far exceeded Ross's expectations of roughly $500, a figure he had already deemed as excessive.

City Bylaw Triggers Maintenance Work

Ross's decision to let his lawn grow naturally was in direct violation of a city bylaw mandating that grass should not exceed 150 millimetres in height. In response to Ross's refusal to mow his lawn, municipal workers took up the task, leading to the disputed bill.

City Defends Billing Basis

The city defended the seemingly exorbitant bill, explaining that the cost was calculated based on the number of workers deployed, the equipment used, and the time taken to complete the job. This justification, however, did little to assuage Ross's concerns as a taxpayer.

Paying Up Amidst Grumblings

Despite his reservations, Ross settled the bill on Friday. He voiced his grievances about the high cost of the service, humorously pondering over the idea of switching careers to become a lawnmower considering the rates charged by the city.