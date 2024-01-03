Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Montreal: Two Pedestrians Killed at Busy Intersection

A tragic start to the new year has befallen Montreal as a hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of two pedestrians. The heartrending event took place at the bustling intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l’Acadie boulevards, with a 23-year-old man, now under police custody, suspected of speeding and violating a red light signal.

Victims and Suspect

The victims, two males aged 30 and 31, were declared dead at the scene. The suspect, a young man of 23, was swiftly apprehended and is currently in police custody. The police are now investigating the incident meticulously, seeking additional evidence through surveillance footage to corroborate witness testimonies.

Community Concerns

The incident has cast a shadow of concern over road safety in the locality, particularly at this intersection, which is a thoroughfare for school children. Local resident Adeline Ah-Lone-Chan voiced her concerns, stating that both drivers and pedestrians often traverse the area carelessly. However, in this incident, the driver appears to have been predominantly at fault.

City Plans to Improve Road Safety

In the wake of this incident, the City of Montreal has proposed a renovation plan for the boulevard. They aim to augment safety by adding a reserved bus lane and a bicycle lane. This could potentially improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, mitigating the risk of such tragic incidents in the future.

Advocacy for Stricter Rules

Advocacy groups like Souliers et vélos fantômes Québec are echoing the public outcry for more stringent safety measures and harsher punishments for reckless driving and driving under the influence. The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for vigilance on the part of both drivers and pedestrians, and for rigorous enforcement of traffic rules by the authorities.