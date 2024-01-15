Hit-and-Run Incident in Oak Bay: Driver Fined for Multiple Violations

In a quiet corner of Oak Bay, the tranquility of a Sunday night was shattered when a hit-and-run incident resulted in approximately $10,000 worth of damage to a parked vehicle. The incident, which took place near Beach Drive and Newport Avenue, came to light around 10:55 p.m. when the alarmed owner of the damaged car alerted the police.

Discovery of the Pickup Truck

Upon receiving the call, the police found a pickup truck with a conspicuously missing wheel on a nearby side road. The 34-year-old driver of the pickup was found to be in violation of several traffic regulations. His insurance had lapsed two years prior, and he was found to be using improper license plates.

Consequences for the Driver

Consequently, the driver was slapped with a total of approximately $900 in fines, divided across three tickets. The fines included $598 for lacking insurance, $196 for failing to stop after a collision, and $109 for incorrect license plates. The license plates were seized and returned to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), bringing the situation under control.

Vehicle Off the Road

The offending truck, now stripped of its license plates, has been taken off the road. Before it can return to the streets, it is required to undergo a comprehensive inspection to ensure it meets legal standards. This incident serves as a stern reminder of the repercussions of violating traffic regulations and the importance of maintaining proper vehicle documentation.