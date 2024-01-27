Historic Super Grocer Store in Richmond Engulfed by Major Fire

A devastating fire ravaged the Super Grocer store in Richmond, B.C.'s Steveston neighbourhood, marking a significant loss for the community. The ordeal began around 5 p.m. PT on Friday, with the flames rapidly transforming the local institution into a structural hazard. As a result, firefighters were unable to enter the premises due to the potential risk of a roof collapse.

Immediate Response to the Crisis

Upon noticing the fire, the store staff and customers evacuated promptly, ensuring no injuries. Videos circulating online captured the intensity of the blaze and the thick black smoke billowing out of the Super Grocer's windows. Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters attempting to gain access to the roof and second storey of the building, albeit from the exterior due to safety concerns.

Community Reactions and Support

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie conveyed the community's sentiment, underlining the Super Grocer's importance as a longstanding local institution. Since its inauguration in 1979, the store, owned and operated by the Lu family over multiple generations, has served as a community cornerstone. Brodie expressed his hope for the store's reconstruction, while highlighting the silver lining that no individuals were harmed in the incident.

Investigation into the Incident

While the fire has caused substantial damage to the establishment, the cause remains undetermined. Fire investigators plan to interview witnesses to ascertain the origin of the blaze, which is believed to have started in the back of the store. The fate of the beloved neighbourhood fixture now hangs in the balance, with residents and the community at large anxiously awaiting updates.