Canada

Historic Nunavut Devolution Agreement: A New Chapter in Self-Governance

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
On January 18, 2024, a significant shift in the control of public lands and resources will take place in the remote northern Canadian territory of Nunavut. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be arriving in Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, to participate in a historic ceremony. This event marks the culmination of a long journey that began in 2008, when Nunavut embarked on the path towards obtaining jurisdiction over its lands and resources. The event underscores the conclusion of negotiations initiated over a decade ago, leading to the transfer of control from the Canadian federal government to the territory’s administration.

The Journey to Devolution

The negotiations saw a significant leap forward with an agreement-in-principle signed in 2019 by Trudeau’s government and the Nunavut leadership. The pact was designed to guide the formation of a definitive agreement, and it was estimated that finalizing this agreement would take around five years. As expected, the devolution agreement today stands as a monumental achievement for Nunavut, endowing it with full decision-making power concerning its land and resources.

Addressing Nunavut’s Housing Crisis

During a meeting in early 2023, Trudeau and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok discussed the progress of the agreement and other pressing issues such as the territory’s housing crisis. Nunavut has been grappling with a severe housing shortage, leading to substandard and overcrowded living conditions for its predominantly Inuit residents. The territory has set a goal to build 3,000 homes by 2030 to address this issue. Akeeagok has requested $250 million from Ottawa to expedite the construction of new homes. Iqaluit Mayor Solomon Awa has also called for a larger water reservoir to support the city’s growing population.

The Ceremony and Beyond

The ceremony will witness Trudeau signing the agreement alongside territorial government representatives and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. This decisive act will mark the final phase of the devolution process for Nunavut. The details of the agreement will be made public after the signing. Following the ceremony, Trudeau will answer questions from reporters and participate in a community celebration, reflecting the joyous and historic nature of this day.

In conclusion, the agreement is a significant milestone for Nunavut, marking a new chapter of self-governance and resource control for the territory. It symbolizes a transition of power that has been long awaited, and its implications will be felt far beyond the frigid landscapes of this remote Canadian territory.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

