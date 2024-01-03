en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

The Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) has procured a 4.2-kilometer slice of the historic Grey Canal from Coldstream Ranch, laying the groundwork for a new recreational trail. The Grey Canal, a notable symbol of British Columbia’s agricultural history, was active from 1906 to 1970 and served as a 50-kilometer long irrigation conduit vital to the Greater Vernon area’s farming activities.

A Historical Landmark

In its heyday, the Grey Canal was the lifeblood of what was then British Columbia’s largest irrigation district. The newly acquired section of the canal holds immense historical significance, and the RDNO’s initiative ensures its preservation and accessibility for future generations. As part of the acquisition agreement, Coldstream Ranch retains the right to use the land for cattle grazing, striking a balance between recreational use and agricultural continuity.

Preservation and Recreation

The financial particulars of the acquisition remain undisclosed. However, the RDNO underscores the purchase’s intrinsic value, highlighting the land’s potential to safeguard delicate ecosystems, historical sites, and cultural landmarks. The project aims to enhance community connectivity, a factor deemed beneficial for tourism by Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Current Development

Construction is in progress on a 900-meter segment of the canal, straddling Turtle Mountain and the Bella Vista/Okanagan hills. Simultaneously, a 1.3-kilometer leg of the Kal/Crystal Waters trail is being developed. A grand opening for these new sections is slated for spring, marking a significant milestone in the actualization of the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan adopted in 2022.

0
Agriculture Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Farmers Shift Focus to Spring Barley Amid Wet Winter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

By Rafia Tasleem

Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone near Hakla Interchange

By Rizwan Shah

Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitc ...
@Agriculture · 15 mins
Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitc ...
heart comment 0
New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations

By BNN Correspondents

New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed
Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans' Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury
9 seconds
Tennessee Titans' Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury
IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences
11 seconds
IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences
NCAA Men's Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
12 seconds
NCAA Men's Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa
14 seconds
Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa
Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader's Legacy
27 seconds
Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader's Legacy
Lebanon's Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises
31 seconds
Lebanon's Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises
Loveland's Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved
32 seconds
Loveland's Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved
Elina Svitolina: Playing For Her Daughter and Her Country in 2024
41 seconds
Elina Svitolina: Playing For Her Daughter and Her Country in 2024
Malaysian Parliament's Sitting Days Reduced; MPs' Allowances at Stake
42 seconds
Malaysian Parliament's Sitting Days Reduced; MPs' Allowances at Stake
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
52 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app