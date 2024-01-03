Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

The Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) has procured a 4.2-kilometer slice of the historic Grey Canal from Coldstream Ranch, laying the groundwork for a new recreational trail. The Grey Canal, a notable symbol of British Columbia’s agricultural history, was active from 1906 to 1970 and served as a 50-kilometer long irrigation conduit vital to the Greater Vernon area’s farming activities.

A Historical Landmark

In its heyday, the Grey Canal was the lifeblood of what was then British Columbia’s largest irrigation district. The newly acquired section of the canal holds immense historical significance, and the RDNO’s initiative ensures its preservation and accessibility for future generations. As part of the acquisition agreement, Coldstream Ranch retains the right to use the land for cattle grazing, striking a balance between recreational use and agricultural continuity.

Preservation and Recreation

The financial particulars of the acquisition remain undisclosed. However, the RDNO underscores the purchase’s intrinsic value, highlighting the land’s potential to safeguard delicate ecosystems, historical sites, and cultural landmarks. The project aims to enhance community connectivity, a factor deemed beneficial for tourism by Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Current Development

Construction is in progress on a 900-meter segment of the canal, straddling Turtle Mountain and the Bella Vista/Okanagan hills. Simultaneously, a 1.3-kilometer leg of the Kal/Crystal Waters trail is being developed. A grand opening for these new sections is slated for spring, marking a significant milestone in the actualization of the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan adopted in 2022.