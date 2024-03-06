Historic Bracebridge Carnegie Library Seeks New Purpose Post-Library Relocation

As the Bracebridge Library prepares to move into its new home within the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre this summer, the future of its current residence at 94 Manitoba St. is under discussion. Built over a century ago with distinctive Muskoka stone and a neo-classical design, the Carnegie Library's next chapter could include becoming a museum, municipal offices, or rental space, amidst community and private interest.

Exploring New Horizons

The impending vacancy of the nearly 120-year-old building has sparked a conversation about its future use. Jennifer Clancy, manager of economic development, highlighted the building's historical significance in a report, suggesting potential new purposes ranging from a museum to office spaces. Despite preliminary interest from various community organizations and private businesses, the council is contemplating a thorough evaluation process before making a final decision.

Community Engagement and Appraisal Concerns

Council discussions have revealed a preference for integrating previous community consultations into the decision-making process. However, the proposal to appraise the building has raised concerns, with some interpreting it as a precursor to a sale. Cheryl Kelley, director of planning and development, clarified that the appraisal is aimed at informing the council about potential costs and savings associated with different uses, ensuring a well-considered decision on the building's future.

Preserving a Piece of Bracebridge

Mayor Rick Maloney emphasized the council's intention to retain the property as a key part of Bracebridge's community fabric. The building's assessed value and the cost of a new assessment reflect the careful consideration being given to its future. As discussions continue, the town is poised to make a decision that honors the building's historical value while adapting to current community needs.

The transition from library to its next incarnation represents a significant moment for Bracebridge, underscoring the importance of preserving heritage while embracing change. The outcome of this process will undoubtedly affect the cultural and functional landscape of downtown Bracebridge, awaiting a decision that balances historical preservation with modern utility.