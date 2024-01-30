Hinterland Games Teases New Survival Game Project

Hinterland Games, the creators of the renowned survival game, The Long Dark, have released a teaser for a yet-to-be-announced project. The Canadian-based studio's founder and creative director, Raphael van Lierop, recently stirred anticipation among gaming enthusiasts with a Twitter post showcasing a video of pre-alpha footage using Unreal 5.

A Glimpse into Hinterland's Next Adventure

The video suggests a game setting characterized by intense winds and a potentially cold environment - an inference drawn from the rugs adorning the walls, possibly for insulation. The footage also showcased a map strewn with sticky notes and a 28-day countdown on a mirror, hinting at the game's survival aspect.

The Long Dark Continues to Shine

While Hinterland seems to be gearing up for a new venture, The Long Dark is far from being sidelined. The game, known for its immersive survival experience, continues to receive the studio's attention. The final episode of its Wintermute story mode is slated for release in late 2024, keeping the game's fanbase eagerly waiting.

Expectations Soar for the Unannounced Project

The video teaser might be the first tangible evidence of Hinterland's new projects, but it's enough to send ripples of excitement through the gaming community. The studio's move to Unreal Engine 5 for the upcoming project has raised expectations, with gamers anticipating a new survival adventure that pushes the boundaries of the genre. While the wait for more information continues, the teaser offers a taste of what's to come from the creators of The Long Dark.