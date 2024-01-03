Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding

Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a firm at the forefront of power conversion technologies, recently announced the extension of its Warrant Incentive Program until January 15, 2024. This program aims to stimulate the exercise of common share purchase warrants and forms part of a broader strategy to fuel investment and interest in the company’s groundbreaking initiatives.

Securing Funding and Broadening Reach

Further bolstering its financial standing, Hillcrest has been cherry-picked for a funding injection of up to $52,500 from AccelerateIP to bolster intellectual property services. This funding is the icing on the cake to a lucrative 2023 where the company secured over $200,000 in funding and in-kind support from various Canadian programs.

Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) Grid-Tied Inverter

The company has noted a surge in interest in its innovative Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) grid-tied inverter, which has been subjected to demonstrations and proof-of-concept testing for an 800-volt, 10-kilowatt component. Not resting on its laurels, Hillcrest is actively seeking partnerships to further develop and demonstrate this technology on a grand scale.

Engaging with Outside the Box Capital Inc.

Looking to amplify its market presence, Hillcrest has engaged the services of Outside the Box Capital Inc. for investor marketing services. The deal, inclusive of social media campaigns and community-driven platform interactions, will see the marketing firm compensated $100,000 and receive stock options.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies, publicly traded as ‘HEAT’ on the CSE, ‘HLRTF’ on the OTCQB, and ‘7HI’ on the Frankfurt Exchange, remains committed to developing sustainable and electrified energy solutions. The firm continues to prioritize non-dilutive funding acquisition to bolster commercialization efforts, signaling a promising future for this innovative clean technology company.