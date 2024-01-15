Highway 401 Traffic Delays Following Paving Stone Spill

On Monday afternoon, a major incident caused significant traffic delays on Highway 401 in Mississauga. A tractor trailer accident that led to the spilling of large paving stones disrupted the usual flow of vehicles. The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Mavis Road, resulting in the blockage of two right lanes.

Authorities Respond to the Accident

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation were quickly on the scene, conducting recovery and cleanup operations. The magnitude of the accident and the size of the paving stones necessitated a significant response, including heavy machinery to remove the debris from the roadway.

Extended Traffic Delays Expected

The aftermath of the incident is expected to take approximately three to four hours to clear, according to a statement from the OPP Highway Safety Division. This has resulted in significant traffic disruptions, with delays anticipated to extend into the afternoon rush hour. The heavy traffic is affecting the commute for many drivers, urging them to seek alternative routes or delay their travel plans.

Highway 401: A Hub of Recent Disruptions

Highway 401 has recently been the hub of several disruptions, including road closures and traffic delays due to roadwork in the Peel, Halton, and Toronto areas earlier in the month. In addition, incidents such as demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 and accidents, including a transport truck wreck in the westbound lane, have added to the traffic woes of commuters.