Canada

Higher University Subsidies Not Reflective of More Educated Population: Fraser Institute Study

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Higher University Subsidies Not Reflective of More Educated Population: Fraser Institute Study

A recent study by the Fraser Institute, a non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank, has revealed that escalating subsidies for universities do not necessarily ensure a more educated populace. The research scrutinized the link between heightened university expenditure by provincial governments and the educational accomplishment of populations.

Insights from the Fraser Institute’s Study

Alex Whalen, associate director of Atlantic Canada Prosperity at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report termed ‘Educational Attainment, Migration, and Provincial Spending on Universities in Canada,’ indicates that there is no evident positive correlation between the two factors. Despite provinces like Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan having the highest spending on universities, it has not necessarily translated into elevated education levels among their populations. The findings propose that merely allocating more funds to higher education institutions may not be a productive strategy for augmenting the educational levels within a region.

US Department of Education’s Stance on Higher Education

The U.S. Department of Education has issued papers and announced the formation of the Institutional Quality and Program Integrity Committee. This is to ensure that higher education institutions and programs are held accountable for delivering their promise of a better future for students. The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to protecting students and taxpayers, holding colleges accountable, and ensuring that all students can afford to get the education and skills they need post-high school.

Higher Education – A Driver of Social and Economic Mobility

The importance of higher education as a catalyst of social and economic mobility is emphasized. However, there is a call for a total revamp of the higher education system in the United States. The changing demographics of students attending higher education institutions and the need to adapt to support new sources of energy are highlighted. The higher education system needs to concentrate on developing transferable skills, lifelong learning models, and new credential options. The potential role of technology in enhancing educational experiences is also mentioned. A strong infrastructure is considered crucial to support the perfect engine of social and economic mobility.

Canada Education
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

