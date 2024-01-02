High Tide Resources Corp. Holds Annual General Meeting, Outlines Future Plans

High Tide Resources Corp., a key player in mineral project development, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 20, 2023. Crucial decisions were made during the meeting, including the re-election of directors, auditor appointment, amendment to the company’s by-laws, and the authorization to consolidate the company’s common shares. The AGM also saw the company grant a substantial 3,500,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and select consultants, exercisable at $0.10 per share for five years, pending regulatory approval.

High Tide’s Strategic Assets

The company is engaged in the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure, and holds a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project boasts an impressive NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt at 28.84% Fe. In addition, High Tide also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit in Quebec.

Expert Review

Technical information in the news release has been reviewed by Michael Zurowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person. His review adds credibility to the information and strengthens the company’s position in the mineral project development industry.

Looking Ahead

The company’s forward-looking statements reflect its ambitious development plans. High Tide is keenly focused on supporting a ‘Green Iron and Steel’ future through its iron ore projects in the Labrador Trough. This region has a rich history of iron production and significant infrastructure, making it a strategic location for the company’s operations. The company’s development plans are not without potential risks, but these are outweighed by the potential benefits of their successful execution.