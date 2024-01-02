en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

High Tide Resources Corp. Holds Annual General Meeting, Outlines Future Plans

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
High Tide Resources Corp. Holds Annual General Meeting, Outlines Future Plans

High Tide Resources Corp., a key player in mineral project development, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 20, 2023. Crucial decisions were made during the meeting, including the re-election of directors, auditor appointment, amendment to the company’s by-laws, and the authorization to consolidate the company’s common shares. The AGM also saw the company grant a substantial 3,500,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and select consultants, exercisable at $0.10 per share for five years, pending regulatory approval.

High Tide’s Strategic Assets

The company is engaged in the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure, and holds a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project boasts an impressive NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt at 28.84% Fe. In addition, High Tide also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit in Quebec.

Expert Review

Technical information in the news release has been reviewed by Michael Zurowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person. His review adds credibility to the information and strengthens the company’s position in the mineral project development industry.

Looking Ahead

The company’s forward-looking statements reflect its ambitious development plans. High Tide is keenly focused on supporting a ‘Green Iron and Steel’ future through its iron ore projects in the Labrador Trough. This region has a rich history of iron production and significant infrastructure, making it a strategic location for the company’s operations. The company’s development plans are not without potential risks, but these are outweighed by the potential benefits of their successful execution.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NetEase Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst New Gaming Regulations

By Muthana Al-Najjar

NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution

By Sakchi Khandelwal

RLX Technology Inc ADR's Stock Price Soars by 4.17%

By Rizwan Shah

Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement

By Quadri Adejumo

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP ...
@Business · 49 seconds
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP ...
heart comment 0
American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

By Saboor Bayat

American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy
Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase

By BNN Correspondents

Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs
Latest Headlines
World News
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
43 seconds
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
1 min
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
1 min
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
1 min
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
1 min
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
1 min
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
2 mins
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app