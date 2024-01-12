en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast

High Tide Inc., a comprehensive cannabis enterprise, has unveiled plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end financial and operational results, providing a detailed view into the company’s performance and future plans for 2024. The results are set to be discussed in a webcast scheduled for 11:30 AM Eastern Time on January 30. The event promises to be informative, featuring insights from key figures including Raj Grover, the Founder and CEO, and Sergio Patino, the company’s CFO.

A Look into High Tide’s Operations

High Tide is known for its diversified operations in the cannabis sector. The company has made a significant imprint in bricks-and-mortar retail through its brand, Canna Cabana. Additionally, the company stands at the forefront of retail innovation with Fastendr and has a strong presence in e-commerce. The enterprise also deals in CBD products, has a robust wholesale distribution, and is involved in licensing.

Record of Outstanding Growth

The company has a record of remarkable growth and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Its retail prowess has also earned it the top spot in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. This is a testament to High Tide’s strategic operations and its firm position in the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

As part of the announcement, High Tide Inc. issued forward-looking statements regarding the release of its financial results and the webcast. The company urged stakeholders to exercise caution, noting that actual results may diverge from these projections due to a variety of risks and uncertainties inherent in the business sector.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
In the heart of the Scottish island of Islay, the Ardnahoe Distillery is grappling with the harsh realities of the current economic climate. This has led to the decision to shutter its cafe, putting all jobs at the visitor centre on the brink of redundancy. Distillery’s Struggle Amidst Economic Crisis The distillery, a proud asset
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
Anthem Memory Care Expands Portfolio Amid Rising Auto Insurance Costs
1 min ago
Anthem Memory Care Expands Portfolio Amid Rising Auto Insurance Costs
Apple Inc.: A Tech Titan Grapples with Market Challenges Amid Augmented Reality Headset Launch
3 mins ago
Apple Inc.: A Tech Titan Grapples with Market Challenges Amid Augmented Reality Headset Launch
Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market
12 seconds ago
Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
47 seconds ago
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
1 min ago
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
28 seconds
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
38 seconds
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
57 seconds
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
3 mins
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
3 mins
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
3 mins
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
6 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
7 mins
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
7 mins
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
45 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app