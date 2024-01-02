High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

In a tense encounter, the Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 52 in Mitchell on the night of December 29, 2023. The vehicle, later confirmed stolen, eluded initial attempts at location. However, a second report led the officers to Road 19N in the RM of De Salaberry.

A Joint Response

In a coordinated operation, both Steinbach and St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP units joined forces to apprehend the suspect. As officers attempted to halt the vehicle, it fled, resulting in a head-on collision with a police car. The driver, identified as Kyle Enns, 30, of Grunthal, was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Unraveling the Evidence

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded rifle, an imitation handgun, and prescription drugs. Enns now faces multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, among others.

Officer Injured, Suspect in Custody

The officer involved in the head-on collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly taken to a medical facility. Enns has been remanded into custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.