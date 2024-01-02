en English
High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST
In a tense encounter, the Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 52 in Mitchell on the night of December 29, 2023. The vehicle, later confirmed stolen, eluded initial attempts at location. However, a second report led the officers to Road 19N in the RM of De Salaberry.

A Joint Response

In a coordinated operation, both Steinbach and St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP units joined forces to apprehend the suspect. As officers attempted to halt the vehicle, it fled, resulting in a head-on collision with a police car. The driver, identified as Kyle Enns, 30, of Grunthal, was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Unraveling the Evidence

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded rifle, an imitation handgun, and prescription drugs. Enns now faces multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, among others.

Officer Injured, Suspect in Custody

The officer involved in the head-on collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly taken to a medical facility. Enns has been remanded into custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Canada Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

