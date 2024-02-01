High-Risk Sex Offender Harvey Joseph Venus Now in Halifax: Police Urge Caution

The streets of Halifax are home to a new resident, Harvey Joseph Venus, a high-risk sex offender with a history of preying on children. This 38-year-old individual's criminal record includes convictions for sexual assault and interference with minors, assault causing bodily harm, and simply assault. Venus is now living in the community, a fact that has prompted the Halifax Regional Police to issue a public interest alert - a standard part of the province's protocol for managing the release of high-risk offenders.

A History of Offending

Venus's criminal record is a troubling one. It includes multiple instances of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, simple assault, and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age. He does not shy away from using aliases, a tactic he employed during a sexually intrusive act involving a minor, where he inappropriately touched the victim and took photographs of her.

Release Conditions and Public Safety

Given Venus's history, his release comes with stringent conditions. He is prohibited from being in the presence of children under 18 and from accessing the internet. The Halifax Regional Police has urged the public to refrain from vigilante action, emphasizing the importance of leaving law enforcement to the professionals. They have also provided a contact number for anyone who may observe Venus breaching his release conditions.

The Past and Present of Venus

Venus's path to Halifax has been a troubled one. In 2022, he breached his supervision order in New Brunswick, resulting in his return to custody. Following a four-year sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for sexual interference with a minor in Nova Scotia, he was released into a community correctional centre in Saint John. A 2017 psychiatric assessment of Venus revealed a sexual preference for pubescent or prepubescent individuals and a fetishistic disorder, particularly towards female undergarments, further highlighting the risk he poses.