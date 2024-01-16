Helicopter on Truck Strikes Gilmore Overpass in Burnaby

In a rather unusual event, the Gilmore overpass in Burnaby, British Columbia, found itself engaged in an unexpected encounter with a helicopter on a recent Monday afternoon. The helicopter, ironically not airborne, was being transported on a truck on Highway 1's eastbound lanes when it struck the overpass. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation confirmed the incident, reporting that police, along with the Commercial Vehicle and Enforcement Branch, were quick to respond to the scene.

The Aftermath of the Collision

The collision resulted in minor damage to an overpass sign, but the bridge structure itself seemed to escape unscathed. The truck driver, despite holding an oversized permit, fell short as the helicopter's height exceeded the limits specified in the permit. The incident has led to a ripple effect; the ministry has suspended the fleet of International Machine Transport Inc., the company responsible for the transport, pending further investigation.

A Pattern Emerges

This suspension does not stand in isolation. It follows another recent incident involving TSD Holdings, whose fleet was also suspended after one of its trucks collided with the Massey Tunnel on January 10. It seems the issue of oversized vehicles colliding with and causing damage to highway infrastructure is more frequent than one might initially assume.

Addressing the Issue

In light of these incidents, the B.C. government had already announced stricter measures in December to address the issue. These include increased fines and penalties for any breaches. Furthermore, statistics indicate more than 30 overpass strikes across the Lower Mainland since late 2021, underscoring the urgency and necessity for overpass upgrades and stricter regulation of vehicle heights. The Ministry of Transportation's response to these incidents will be closely watched, as will the outcomes of the investigations into International Machine Transport Inc. and TSD Holdings.