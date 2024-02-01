HEALWELL AI Inc. Acquires Intrahealth Systems: A Leap Towards AI-Powered EHR

In a significant move in the healthcare technology sector, HEALWELL AI Inc., a trailblazer in AI and data science for preventative care, has acquired Intrahealth Systems Limited, a previous subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. The deal was sealed for approximately $24.2 million, paid partially in cash, HEALWELL Class A subordinate voting shares, and a potential future payment in cash or shares.

Acquisition to Bolster Revenues and Innovations

Intrahealth, a provider of an advanced SaaS-based Electronic Health Records (EHR) management platform, caters to a diverse range of healthcare organizations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The acquisition is projected to generate over $12 million in revenue for Intrahealth in 2024, with more than 80% being high-margin recurring revenue. This is expected to lead to positive EBITDA and increased cash flows, strengthening the financial position of the company.

Merging AI and EHR for Enhanced Patient Care

Through this acquisition, HEALWELL seeks to meld its AI capabilities with EHR to augment patient care and health outcomes at reduced costs. The company underscores the synergy between its AI prowess and Intrahealth's EHR expertise, envisioning the creation of one of the industry's first AI-powered EHR platforms with advanced clinical decision support capabilities.

WELL Becomes a New Control Person of HEALWELL

As a consequence of the acquisition, WELL Health Technologies Corp. has emerged as a new control person of HEALWELL, holding a substantial percentage of its voting securities. This strategic arrangement has the potential to further strengthen the collaboration between the two entities, leading to greater innovation and growth in the healthcare technology sector.

HEALWELL's mission is centered on improving healthcare through early disease identification and detection. The acquisition of Intrahealth marks a significant stride toward that goal, setting the stage for a new chapter in preventative healthcare. By harnessing the power of AI and EHR, HEALWELL aims to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, making it more targeted, effective, and cost-efficient.