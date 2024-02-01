Health P.E.I. Hires First Midwives, Enhancing Maternal Healthcare in the Province

In a major stride towards enhancing maternal healthcare, Health P.E.I. has welcomed the province's first two midwives to its ranks. Beginning January 30, these healthcare professionals have initiated offering their services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. The midwives are equipped to provide extensive care, ranging from pre-birth services to eight weeks postpartum.

Path to P.E.I.'s First Midwives

This development stands as a testament to the relentless advocacy by organizations such as the Birth Options Research Network (BORN) and former MLA Kathleen Casey, who continually campaigned for the integration of midwifery into P.E.I.'s healthcare framework. Their efforts have finally borne fruit, paving the way for the province's first midwives. The midwives must hold a bachelor's degree in midwifery and secure a license to be eligible to attend births, either at the hospital or at home.

A Respite for P.E.I. Mothers

The introduction of these midwives has set a wave of relief among P.E.I. mothers, including Sonya Rae, a beneficiary of midwifery services during her time in Ontario. Mothers in the province have long yearned for the personalized and comprehensive care that midwives bring to the birthing process, something they can now look forward to. The new midwives are not only providing birthing services but also offering pre-conception and postpartum services. These services encompass fertility discussions, diagnostic tests, and breastfeeding support, ensuring a holistic approach to maternal care.

Future Expansion of Midwifery Services

Recognizing the high demand for midwifery services, Health Minister Mark McLane has already expressed the province's intention to recruit additional midwives. This move is crucial, especially as concerns are being raised about the sustainability of the service with only two midwives. Islanders can access midwifery services by contacting the clinic directly or by submitting an online request, with further information available on the government's website.