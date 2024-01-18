Health Concerns Propel Early Deposition Request in Billionaire's Sex Crime Lawsuit

In a pressing pursuit for justice, legal representative Jeff Orenstein is appealing for an early deposition of Montreal's enigmatic billionaire Robert Miller, who stands accused of paying underage girls for sex. The gravity of the accusation is intensified by the fact that it forms the crux of a proposed class-action lawsuit. Orenstein's concern is that time is running out, as the octogenarian's health has been reported to be in rapid decline.

Advertisment

A Race Against Time

At the age of 80, Miller's health is deteriorating, threatening to undermine the process of justice. Orenstein has expressed fears that Miller might pass away before the trial can officially commence. To circumvent this potential impediment, the attorney is seeking authorization from the Superior Court to question Miller and another individual associated with the case ahead of time. Helmut Lippmann, the nonagenarian vice-president of Miller's company, Future Electronics, is the other person Orenstein seeks to question ahead of the trial.

Health Concerns and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

A physician who was presented by Orenstein corroborated the seriousness of Miller's health conditions. He confirmed that the billionaire is bedridden, albeit able to communicate. During the court proceedings, Justice Christian Immer intimated that should the early deposition be approved, it might only cover issues pertaining to the representative plaintiff of the class action, not the potential broader class. This caveat suggests that the scope of the early deposition, if granted, could be more limited than what Orenstein proposes.

Counter Arguments Awaited

The defense attorneys for Miller and Lippmann are set to present their arguments against the motion. The case is currently in progress, and the legal community, as well as the broader public, awaits the unfolding developments with bated breath. The outcome of this case could potentially set a precedent for future lawsuits involving individuals with serious health conditions.