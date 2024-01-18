Health Canada Recalls Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution Due to Overdose Risk

Health Canada has issued a recall alert for a specific lot of Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution, a children's medication manufactured by Teva Canada Ltd, due to a potential overdose risk. The medicine, intended for children between the ages of two and eleven, and retailed over the counter, was found to have a higher concentration of acetaminophen than approved during routine testing.

The Recall Details

The lot under scrutiny contains approximately 185 mg of acetaminophen per 5 mL, contrary to the labeled 160 mg. This discrepancy, identified during regular quality checks, is significant enough to raise concerns about potential overdosing in children. The offending lot is identified by the number MC0079 and carries an expiry date of August 2025.

Understanding the Implications

Health Canada warns that an overdose of acetaminophen can be particularly dangerous for children due to their small size and developing bodies. Symptoms of an overdose might include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, and in more severe cases, the risk of liver damage or failure.

Call to Action

Consumers are strongly advised to cease using the product if it corresponds to the recalled lot and to return it to their local pharmacy. Despite the recall and past shortages of children's pain medication, Health Canada assures that this recall's impact is limited and will not affect the overall availability of children's acetaminophen products.