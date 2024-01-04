Health Canada Approves Pfizer’s Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment

Canadian health authority, Health Canada, has given the green light to Pfizer’s gene therapy, Beqvez (fidanacogene elaparvovec), marking it a significant step forward in the treatment of adults suffering from moderately severe to severe hemophilia B. This rare genetic bleeding disorder, which chiefly affects males, is attributed to a deficiency of the blood-clotting protein, factor IX (FIX).

Beqvez: A New Hope for Hemophilia B Patients

Beqvez, an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapy, is designed for one-time use in individuals aged 18 years and older who have tested negative for neutralizing antibodies to the AAV serotype Rh74. Unlike the present standard treatments, which necessitate regular infusions of plasma-derived or recombinant FIX, Beqvez facilitates the production of FIX in patients, potentially revolutionizing the treatment landscape.

Health Canada Approval: Backed by Robust Clinical Data

Health Canada’s approval of Beqvez was bolstered by data from the phase III BENEGENE 2 study. This trial involved 45 male participants aged between 18 and 65 and demonstrated Beqvez’s efficacy in reducing the annualized bleeding rate compared to the standard FIX prophylaxis replacement regimen. The Canadian Hemophilia Society has warmly welcomed the regulatory approval, with the potential of gene therapy to radically transform treatment protocols and enhance patients’ quality of life.

Gene Therapy: Pioneering New Frontiers in Medicine

Gene therapy remains at the cutting-edge of biomedical research, and this approval only underscores its potential. Beqvez is not alone in this domain; another gene therapy for hemophilia B, Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) by CSL Behring, was approved by Health Canada in October and by the U.S. FDA in November 2022. Currently, Pfizer is seeking U.S. and European Union approval for another treatment, marstacimab, aimed at tackling both hemophilia types A and B.

Approximately 1 in 40,000 individuals are affected by hemophilia B, accounting for about 15% of all hemophilia cases. With the advent of therapies like Beqvez, these patients may soon have access to more effective and less invasive treatment options, marking a significant milestone in the fight against this rare disorder.