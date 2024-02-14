Hate-Motivated Graffiti Attack Targets Islamic Centre of Cambridge

The Islamic Centre of Cambridge, a place of worship and community gathering since 1989, became the target of a hate-motivated graffiti attack discovered on Monday around 4 pm. The incident occurred between 8 pm on Sunday and 4 pm Monday, leaving the community in shock and the Waterloo Regional Police investigating the incident.

Advertisment

An Unwelcome Discovery

On Monday, February 14, 2024, a member of the Islamic Centre of Cambridge noticed something disturbing on the building's exterior. Hate-motivated symbols, including swastikas, had been etched onto the surface during the night. The unknown perpetrator had struck between 8 pm on Sunday and 4 pm Monday, leaving the community shaken and the Waterloo Regional Police scrambling to gather evidence.

A Blind Spot in Security

Advertisment

The Islamic Centre of Cambridge has security cameras installed, a testament to the organization's commitment to the safety of its members. However, the location where the graffiti was found is a blind spot in the camera's coverage, making it difficult for the police to identify the culprit. The organization is now considering closing the gates at its entrance and exit when no one is present, to deter any further incidents.

A First for the Community

This is the first reported hate crime since the centre's inception in 1989. The Islamic Centre of Cambridge has been a cornerstone of the community, providing a place of worship, education, and social gatherings for its members. The incident has left many feeling vulnerable and uncertain about the future.

Advertisment

The Waterloo Regional Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The community is rallying behind the Islamic Centre of Cambridge, offering support and solidarity in the face of this senseless act of hate.

As the investigation unfolds, the Islamic Centre of Cambridge remains a beacon of hope and resilience, a testament to the power of community in the face of adversity. The incident serves as a stark reminder that hate has no place in our society, and that we must stand together to combat it in all its forms.

The police and the community are working together to find the perpetrator and ensure that justice is served. In the meantime, the Islamic Centre of Cambridge continues to be a place of worship and community gathering, a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of hate.

Keywords: Islamic Centre of Cambridge, hate-motivated graffiti, swastikas, Waterloo Regional Police, investigation, blind spot, security cameras, gates, hate crime, community, vulnerable, uncertain, support, solidarity, resilience, justice.