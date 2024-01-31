Hatchet-Wielding Man Apprehended in Downtown Victoria: Police Use Less-Lethal Force

In the heart of bustling downtown Victoria, a man was apprehended after brandishing a hatchet and threatening passerby on Government Street. The unsettling event unfolded around 7 p.m. on a typical Tuesday evening, as the man, flanked by two other males, swung the hatchet with reckless abandon. The quick response of Victoria police to distress calls from alarmed citizens led to the man being located in the vicinity.

Standoff with Police

Upon their approach, the man swiftly withdrew the hatchet from his jacket, escalating the situation and prompting the officers to resort to unconventional means. A less-lethal beanbag gun was employed, shooting the man in the thigh, effectively subduing him and bringing the situation under control. He was promptly taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, a standard procedure when such tools are utilized, to ensure he had not suffered injuries.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Following his medical clearance, the man was released on the condition that he would appear in court at a later date. Owing to the ongoing legal process, no additional information has been made available.

The Growing Use of Less-Lethal Weapons

In the wake of this incident, it is worth noting the increasing use of less-lethal weapons by Canadian law enforcement. The National Police Federation has been actively advocating for the federal government to reconsider reducing the arsenal of these tools available to law enforcement. In the Federation's view, these tools present a safe method of disarming or subduing a potentially violent individual while providing officers with the opportunity to de-escalate the situation.