Hastings Manor Celebrates Diversity with Student Murals: Bains, Robertson Honored

On February 23, Hastings Centennial Manor transformed into a vibrant canvas of diversity, equity, culture, and inclusion, thanks to two talented North Hastings High School students, Suneet Bains and Taylor Robertson. Their artistic endeavors, two murals rich in diversity and inclusivity themes, were the centerpiece of an event that celebrated the manifold identities of the Manor's residents, team members, and the broader community.

Empowering Voices Through Art

The Equity, Culture, Diversity and Inclusion event, meticulously emceed by Denise McCormick, saw a gathering of notable figures including Hastings County Warden Bob Mullin, Jewel Wiggins, president of the HCM Auxiliary, and Katherine Plunkett, administrator, among others. The presentation underscored the community's commitment to fostering an environment where every individual feels valued and understood. The murals, destined for temporary exhibition in the Manor's lobby before their relocation to the Bancroft Museum in March, are a testament to the creative prowess of Bains and Robertson and their understanding of the event's core values.

A Community United

Through the support of the New Horizons for Seniors funding, the event not only highlighted the artistic contributions of the young muralists but also celebrated the collective spirit of the Manor's residents and staff. Attendees were treated to logo T-shirts reflecting the day's theme, a brainchild of the residents and staff themselves. The event also featured cultural exchanges, including Indigenous community members leading necklace, bracelet, and trinket making workshops, and a drumming circle that included Manor resident, Pearl Grey. A totem pole, symbolizing unity and strength, is anticipated to adorn the Manor's front come spring, adding a lasting emblem of the day's ethos.

Art as a Catalyst for Change

The recognition of Bains and Robertson's work not only highlighted their artistic talent but also their ability to inspire change and understanding through their art. The event, according to Katherine Plunkett, was a resounding success, achieving its aim of bringing together diverse community members in celebration and appreciation of each other's cultures and identities. The murals, with their vibrant and colorful depictions, serve as a beacon of hope and understanding, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse community ethos.

As Hastings Centennial Manor looks forward to the installation of the totem pole, the community remains buoyed by the success of the Equity, Culture, Diversity and Inclusion event. The murals by Bains and Robertson stand as a poignant reminder of the power of art in bridging divides, celebrating diversity, and fostering a sense of belonging among all members of a community.