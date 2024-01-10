en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery

In a significant leap towards future energy solutions, scientists at Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have unveiled a fast-charging solid-state battery with an unprecedented lifespan, potentially heralding a new era for electric vehicles and smartphones. The novel battery uses a lithium metal anode, boasting a capacity tenfold that of commercial graphite anodes, and promises to reduce charging times dramatically while enhancing the range of electric-powered devices.

Revolutionary Anode and Stability

Traditionally, the instability of lithium metal anode batteries has been a significant challenge, often leading to short-circuiting or even fires. However, the Harvard team has ingeniously addressed this issue by integrating micron-sized silicon particles into the anode. This strategic insertion effectively curbs the growth of dendrites, thereby preventing damage to the cathode and ensuring a safer and swifter charging process.

Impressive Performance and Commercial Prospects

Following extensive testing, the small prototype battery has demonstrated a remarkable ability to retain 80% of its capacity even after 6,000 charge-discharge cycles. This exceptional performance far exceeds that of any other pouch cell battery, marking a significant milestone in battery technology. The groundbreaking technology has been licensed to Adden Energy, a Harvard spinoff company set to commercialize this advance.

Implications and Future Directions

The findings, published in Nature Materials, signal a promising future for solid-state batteries. The Harvard team’s innovative approach could revolutionize the range and charging times of electric vehicles and smartphones, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient energy solutions. As we continue to combat climate change, such technological advancements are not merely desirable but essential.

0
Canada Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
13 mins ago
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 Series: A New Era of Intelligent Connectivity
In a bold move that signals its commitment to redefining PC capabilities, Samsung Electronics Canada has launched the Galaxy Book4 Series, showcasing the firm’s most powerful PC lineup to date. Collaborating with Microsoft, the Galaxy Book4 Series integrates advanced connectivity and artificial intelligence features, delivering an enhanced user experience that reaffirms the two tech titans’
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 Series: A New Era of Intelligent Connectivity
Former RCMP Official Cameron Jay Ortis Faces Sentencing Hearing
28 mins ago
Former RCMP Official Cameron Jay Ortis Faces Sentencing Hearing
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
41 mins ago
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter
15 mins ago
Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
16 mins ago
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
Canadian Pride Organization's President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes
19 mins ago
Canadian Pride Organization's President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
20 seconds
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
2 mins
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
4 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
6 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
7 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
8 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
8 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
8 mins
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app