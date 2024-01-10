en English
Canada

Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery

In a groundbreaking development, scientists at the Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have unveiled a new solid-state lithium metal battery, promising a transformative leap in the realm of energy storage. This battery, capable of rapid charging and retaining high capacity over thousands of cycles, could potentially revolutionize the electric vehicle and smartphone industries.

Revolutionizing Battery Technology

The study, published in Nature Materials, details a battery design that incorporates micron-sized silicon particles within the anode. This innovation addresses the longstanding issue of stability that has plagued previous lithium metal anode batteries. The battery is capable of retaining 80% of its original capacity even after 6,000 charge-discharge cycles and can be fully charged from zero within mere minutes. Moreover, the inclusion of silicon particles in the anode design significantly reduces the risk of the battery bursting into flames, thus enhancing safety.

Potential Impact on Industries

The potential impact of this new battery technology on industries like electric vehicles and smartphones is immense. The advanced battery can withstand a staggering 6,000 times more charge-discharge cycles than any other comparable battery cell. This could lead to a significant increase in the range of electric vehicles and the lifespan of smartphone batteries, along with a drastic reduction in charging times.

Commercialization of the Technology

This revolutionary battery technology has already been licensed to Adden Energy, a Harvard spinoff company, for further development and scaling. The commercialization of this technology could herald a new era in energy storage, signaling a pivotal moment for industries reliant on battery technology.

In conclusion, the development of this solid-state lithium metal battery by Harvard researchers marks a significant milestone in battery technology. With its potential for rapid charging and high-capacity retention over thousands of cycles, this innovation could be a game-changer for industries like electric vehicles and smartphones, among others.

Canada Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

